Plans for land in Colton to be converted for use by an animal charity have been approved by Lichfield District Council.

The proposals were put forward by the Border Collie Trust for the plot at Narrow Lane.

A planning statement from the charity said it had operated on adjacent land since 1997, helping to find new owners for 9,500 dogs since then.

“The reason that the existing facilities are proposed for relocation, is due to the HS2 track that is currently planned, that is going to run through and make the existing facilities unusable. “The proposal involves a change of use of the field, in order to create a replacement dog exercise area for use by the Border Collie Trust, which will include two secure compounds with access, and landscaping. “It is proposed that two secure pens be erected towards the centre of the field, which will be the primary exercise areas, enclosed with a two metre pro mesh panel system in order to give the trust the ability to let dogs off lead, allow potential new adopters and their dogs to interact in a more natural manner, and the security prevents dogs from escaping. “The wider field will be used to walk dogs on their leads.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.