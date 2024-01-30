Hundreds of antiques collected by a former councillor have sold at auction.

A total of 458 lots which belonged to Margaret Stanhope MBE fetched £87,000 when they went under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers.

The collection was sold following the death of the former member of Lichfield District Council and Alrewas Parish Council in February 2023.

Auctioneer Charles Hanson, said:

“It was an exceptional collection and an exceptional result. “Mrs Stanhope adorned her 16th century cottage in Alrewas with exquisite Edwardian and Victorian finds. “Her treasures dazzled and delighted bidders all over the world. Competition was intense in what I can only describe as the perfect auction. “We were thrilled to deliver a result that honoured her.” Charles Hanson

Among the lots sold was a silver playing card holder dating back to 1899 which fetched £1,150, while a circa 1790 South Staffordshire gilt metal and enamel nutmeg grater inscribed ‘Esteem the Giver’ went for £3,400