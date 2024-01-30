Time is running out for people to have their say on plans for new Staffordshire County Council voting boundaries.

The Local Government Boundary Commission will present a full set of recommendations in May.

But before then it is running a final six week consultation until 12th March on some areas, including changes across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Proposed alterations from the original draft recommendations include:

All of Lichfield city, with the exception of Boley Park district ward, is included in a predominantly urban division.

The area north of Ridgeway Primary School in Hammerwich parish is included in a Burntwood division.

Full details can be seen on the Local Government Boundary Commission website.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said:

“We are publishing further recommendations for a new pattern of divisions in Lichfield and we are keen to hear what local people think of the recommendations. “We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people. “Residents and local organisations in Staffordshire have already helped us in refining our earlier proposals. Now we would like them to let us know whether they agree with our revised proposals before we take final decisions.” Prof Colin Mellors

People can give their views by e-mailing [email protected], and by post them to The Review Officer (Staffordshire), LGBCE, PO Box 133, Blyth, NE24 9FE.