Lichfield City face tough test when they welcome a Walsall XI for a clash in the quarter finals of the Walsall Senior Cup.

The visitors tomorrow night (31st January) were runners up in the competition last time out.

Both sides have proven goal scoring records in the Walsall Senior Cup, with City earning their place in the tie by beating Wolverhampton Sporting 5-1, while the Saddlers beat Paget Rangers 5-2 in the previous round.

Lichfield’s manager, Ivor Green, believes that a victory over Walsall will be a big statement for the club – but said he wanted his squad to prepare as they would for any other fixture.

“With the league table being as it is – us being second in the league – we have to approach every game like it’s a cup final anyway, so we will not prepare for Walsall any differently.” Ivor Green

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow will be at 7.45pm. Admission is £7 adults, £5 concessions and under 16s free with a paying adult.