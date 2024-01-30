Lichfield’s junior rugby stars are celebrating after victory in the under 15 Staffordshire Finals.

Despite having two tries disallowed, the city side opened up a 21-7 lead by half-time against Burton.

But the visitors managed to claw their way back into the encounter in the second period, catching the hosts on the back foot as two tries made it 21-21 with ten minutes left on the clock.

But Lichfield managed to advance up the pitch and put pressure on the Burton defence. It eventually lead to a penalty kick which was put into touch on the five metre line. A great catch and drive saw the young Myrtle Greens drive over to regain the lead. A conversion from the touchline made it 28-21.

Burton were far from finished though as they took advantage of a knock on to score in the corner.

But the crucial conversion was missed to leave the city side with just two minutes to hold on to their advantage.

A penalty from the resulting kick-off gave Lichfield the chance to secure line out ball and send the ball over the barriers to claim the victory.