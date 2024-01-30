Plans for a new home to be built on land in Burntwood have been approved.

The development will see a four bedroom property constructed adjacent to 107 Springhill Road.

It comes after previous applications to build two new homes were rejected last year.

A planning statement said:

“The new revised proposals in this current application involve building just one four bedroomed house alongside the existing property fronting Springhill Road, with no development at the rear which would be retained as the large rear garden area for the new house. “The two storey house with gable to the road frontage would have an open plan kitchen-diner, separate lounge and dining rooms with a separate single garage and downstairs WC. “There would be four bedrooms on the first floor, one of which is with ensuite and there would also be a family bathroom.” Planning statement

For full details of the proposals see Lichfield District Council’s planning website.