Police are reminding people of the law around e-scooters after reports about issues with those riding them in Burntwood.

It is currently only legal to use them on private land unless it is in an area where a rental e-scooter trial is in place.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We are still receiving complaints with regards to the usage of e-scooters in Burntwood. “It’s not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters, which means it’s illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces. If you’re using a private e-scooter you risk the vehicle being seized for no insurance. “If you cause serious harm to another person while riding an e-scooter the incident will be investigated in the same way it would if you were riding a motorcycle or driving a car.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Riders of e-scooters are also being reminded that as well as having them seized, they could also face fixed penalty notices.