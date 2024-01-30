An Anglo-American singer-songwriter will be fusing jazz, folk and blues when she performs in Lichfield.

Sarah Gillespie will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 23rd February.

Having released four critically-acclaimed albums over the past decade, the songstress has also headlined venues and festivals across the Europe and the USA.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Sarah’s style mixes Beat-like lyrical content with music influenced by the likes of Tom Waits, Cole Porter, Bob Dylan and the early blues and jazz musicians. “She’s a fabulous musician with her own original style.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £15. For booking details, visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.