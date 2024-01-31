A housebuilder is offering potential buyers a bonus towards the cost of a new home on a development near Lichfield.

Elan Homes has introduced the initiative for its Seven Acres development in Elford.

Eligible buyers could receive up to £10,000 towards their deposit.

Elan Homes’ regional sales director, Tracey Ball, said:

“With the offer of deposit boost, those who’ve been saving for a home of their own could find they’re able to buy sooner than they expected. “We’ve introduced the scheme because we understand that the cost of living, including rising rents, can make it difficult to save. “It has the potential to make a life-changing difference to buyers as it could give them access better mortgage rates, usually reserved for those with more substantial savings, and lower their monthly mortgage repayments.” Tracey Ball, Elan Homes

The homes available at Seven Acres include a first floor two-bedroom Banbury apartment from £199,995, a two-bedroom Beeston house from £269,995 and a three-bedroom terraced Howden, priced from £299,995.

For more details visit www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/seven-acres.