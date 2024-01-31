Lichfield City progressed to the semi-final of the Walsall Senior Cup after beating a youthful Walsall side 3-2 at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Liam Kirton, Jamie Elkes and Dom Lewis were all on target to secure the win over The Saddlers.

Ivor Green made six changes to the starting lineup that secured a 1-0 win against Shifnal Town last time out.

The young Walsall XI showcased their wealth of talent in the first half as they probed the Lichfield back line, but a thunderous tackle in front of goal from Jamie Elkes kept the scoreline level.

The Saddlers took the lead after 43 minutes as a deflected challenge from Beeson outside of his area rolled into the path of Jaiy Leydon who lobbed the home keeper from 35 yards.

But City hit back almost immediately. Liam Kirton rifled his shot from inside the box past Walsall stopper George Barrett to level the game before the interval.

Lichfield looked dangerous as they resumed play in the second half, with Lewis, Cameron Dunn and Kyle Baxter all denied in front of goal.

But the hosts’ pressure was eventually rewarded when Jamie Elkes capitalised on a precise ball into the box from Joe Haines to give City the lead in the 60th minute.

Lichfield then struck again to make it 3-1 as Lewis fired home from the edge of the area.

The contest looked all but over until the visitors won a late penalty. Charlie Wragg struck home from the spot to bring the deficit down to a single goal, but City managed to hold out until the final whistle.