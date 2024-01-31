Talented local photographers will be showcasing their work in an exhibition in Lichfield city centre.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the Lichfield Camera Club showcase from 6th February to 9th March.

A spokesperson said:

“Entry is free and visitors will be able to see a range of beautiful landscape, still life, portrait and more quirky images.

“In order to showcase as many images as possible, the exhibits will change to a different set in mid-February too.”

Lichfield Camera Club spokesperson

Click below to see some of the pictures from the exhibition:

Blea Tarn
Birmingham Roundhouse
Defrosting at Cannock Chase
Face Off
Pasque Flower
Paint box colours
Buttermere Pines
For more details on the club visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.

