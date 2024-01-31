A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a barrier on the M6 Toll.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway at around 11.50pm last night (30th January).

The road remained closed between Burntwood and Swinfen until earlier this morning.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A woman in her late teens, who was a passenger in the car when it happened, was taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service. Her injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time. “A 21-year-old man, of no fixed address and who we think was driving the car, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and drug driving. He his being questioned about what happened. “The toll road was kept shut overnight. It has since been re-opened today and we’d like to thank people for their patience and understanding in the area following a period of disruption.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone who saw the crash or those with dashcam footage of the area at the time are asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 783 of 30th January.