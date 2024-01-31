Lichfield karting star Finlay Lines came away from the Whilton Mill Warm-up with another podium finish.

The Synergy Kart driver set the pace in qualifying as he took pole position ahead of the two heats on Sunday, competing against 32 other drivers in his class.

Taking the lead in heat one from pole, Lines was leading strongly before being caught out by a wet patch on track.

Recovering from his spin, the city racer worked his way back from 16th to finish in 10th.

Lines was back on form for heat two, where he led from pole and took the heat race win.

Starting from fourth on the grid for the final, despite the disruptive on-track incidents caused by other competitors, Lines managed to avoid a number of on-track incidents to come away with a third place podium finish.