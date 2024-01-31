New ANPR technology has been fitted to police cars in Staffordshire in a bid to help target criminals using local roads.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams visited one of Staffordshire Police’s vehicle workshops to see how the equipment funded by a £500,000 investment was being introduced.

The force says the mobile system will help identify not only vehicles being driven without insurance or MOTs but also those reported as stolen, involved in incidents or belonging to known criminals.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Automatic number plate recognition technology is an important tool to help the Police detect, deter and disrupt criminal activity. “The £500,000 investment I approved for ANPR will make a significant difference in Staffordshire, giving every local policing team the technology to track down those using our roads for criminality which harms our communities. “I was able to watch a vehicle being fitted with the new mobile ANPR technology, which will greatly increase the police’s proactive opportunities to target offenders on our road networks, as well as providing robust evidence to support investigations.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

As a vehicle passes an ANPR camera, the registration number is read and instantly checked against database records of vehicles of interest.

Superintendent Clair Langley said:

“We welcome this substantial investment to enhance our ANPR capability in the county. “ANPR provides valuable information to officers investigating vehicles being used in serious and complex crimes and can also help to dramatically speed up investigations.” Supt Clair Langley, Staffordshire Police