People from are being invited nominate carers for a county-wide award.

The Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards are open to anyone working in adult care, whether paid or unpaid.

They have been officially launched today (1st February) to coincide with Dignity Action Day, a national event highlighting the need to treat people as individuals and with dignity.

Cllr Paul Northcott, cabinet support member for public health and integrated care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The care sector is a really important part of society and our local economy and it’s great to be celebrating our tenth awards. “Over the last ten years, we’ve seen over 1,000 people nominated for an award, over 100 crowned as dignity champions and many more highly commended. “We want to shine a light on those individuals and companies once again, and I’d urge people to get their dignity champions nominated. “We’ve deliberately made it easy to nominate online and there’s nine categories to choose from. “Please get nominating and let’s show our appreciation for the great job they do.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council

People can make a nomination online. People who need help to nominate someone can email [email protected] or call 01785 355 795.

The deadline for nominations is 28th April.

Jan Burns MBE, chair of the National Dignity Council, said:

“Celebrating a decade of honouring dignity in care, the 2024 Staffordshire Dignity awards gives everyone the chance to mark a profound milestone. “These awards not only recognise and reward the embodiment of dignity in care but also the positive impact those providing health and care can make to the lives of people receiving Staffordshire services. “I would urge people to nominate their chosen carer or care provider which will help to promote a positive image of health and care services and elevate the standards of compassionate, dignified care.” Jan Burns MBE, National Dignity Council