An MP has welcomed the launch of a new identification card for military veterans.

The HM Armed Forces Veteran Card will allow people to them to prove their service to access relevant support and services.

Eddie Hughes, who is currently the Walsall North MP but will stand for the Conservatives in the Tamworth constituency – which covers areas such as Fazeley, Stonnall and Shenstone – at the next General Election, said the introduction of the new card was welcome.

“Considering the presence of DMS Whittington and our strong military heritage, this initiative significantly underscores our commitment to the Staffordshire Armed Forces Covenant, ensuring fair treatment for those who served and their families. “We take great pride in our military history, and the Veteran ID Card is an essential component of our continued support for our veterans.” Eddie Hughes

It has been launched by the Ministry of Defence and the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and will initially see those who left active service from December 2018 onwards automatically receiving the card.

By the end of the year, other veterans will also be able to apply.