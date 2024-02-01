Passengers in Lichfield are being told they will not be able to travel by train this weekend due to industrial action.

Members of the ASLEF trade union began an overtime ban earlier this week which will run until 6th February – but they will also strike on Saturday (3rd February).

West Midlands Railway, which operates Cross City Line services to and from Lichfield, said no trains would run on Saturday or Sunday due to the two industrial action measures.

Jonny Wiseman, the company’s customer experience director, said:

“Industrial action is designed to be disruptive to passengers and it is extremely disappointing that the impact of this action means we are unable to operate any services this weekend. “Passengers holding tickets for travel for either Saturday or Sunday will be able to use them on an alternative day or claim a full refund. Information is available on our website. “I also urge passengers travelling during the period of the overtime ban to check their journeys before setting out as services may be subject to short-notice cancellation.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

London Northwestern Railway also confirmed it would not be operating any services on either day this weekend.