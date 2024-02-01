A man has been been convicted of dumping waste on farmland in Mile Oak.

Lichfield District Council brought the prosecution against Patrick Doherty, of Mile Oak Caravan Park on Bonehill Road, following an investigation by its environmental health team.

Doherty had previously pleaded not guilty to the offences, but the 43-year-old then failed to appear for his trial at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on 30th January. The case was heard in his absence.

The magistrates were told that an environmental health officer was on duty in February 2022 when they spotted the waste at the entrance to a field on Plantation Lane while passing. Evidence connecting it to an address in Wolverhampton was found, with officers visiting the property and the owner confirming that Doherty had been paid to carry out work and dispose of the waste.

A vehicle found at the address in Wolverhampton was traced to Mile Oak Caravan Park – just 230 metres from where the rubbish was dumped.

Magistrates convicted Doherty of three offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990. As fly tipping is an imprisonable offence, an arrest warrant was issued so that Doherty can be brought before the court to be sentenced.

Lichfield District Council cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“As a local councillor for Mile Oak, this case was particularly important for me and my community. “Our street cleansing team and local volunteers are already working incredibly hard to keep the district clean. “To reduce fly-tipping, it’s essential that people make reasonable checks before paying others to dispose of their waste. This should include checking that the person is a registered waste carrier and keeping a record of person and their vehicle. “This case demonstrates the lengths that our officers will go to bring these people to justice, as fly tipping will not be tolerated in Lichfield District. “I’d encourage Doherty to hand himself in at a police station as soon as possible.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council

After the hearing Bob Harrison, chair of Lichfield Litter Legends, said:

“We have up to 50 people every week giving up their time to keep their local area clear of litter and fly-tipping so it’s brilliant for us to see this action being taken by the council.” Bob Harrison, Lichfield Litter Legends