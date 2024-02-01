The success of a spoken word open mic night in Lichfield has seen a new event announced.

The Lichfield Garrick welcomed more than 30 writers to showcase poetry and prose last month.

Local poet, Joss Musgrove Knibb, hosted the open mic evening – and will now work with the city theatre once more for the launch of the Top Hat Spoken Word Open Mic session on 19th March.

It will see the event move from the Garrick’s Green Room to the Studio to make use of lighting and sound as the perfect backdrop for creatives.

Joss said:

“We’re thrilled to invite the Midlands’ brilliant creative minds to the stage once again. “The Top Hat Open Mic will be an evening of literary enchantment, where names drawn from a top hat will ensure a fair chance for everyone to step up to the mic.” Joss Musgrove Knibb

People can book a spot online or by contacting the theatre on 01543 412121. Entry is £3 per person. Doors open at 6.30pm, and performances start at 7pm.