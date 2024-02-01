Lichfield District Council has been urged to allocate £100,000 to support local voluntary organisations.

A meeting of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny committee this week heard that the additional cash had been received from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities as part of a minimum funding guarantee for councils across the country.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group, said after the meeting that the money should be used to support local voluntary organisations working to support the community.

“The extra £100,000, while welcome, doesn’t really cover the pressures on district councils which are experiencing high levels of housing need in particular. “It’s been described as a ‘sticking plaster’, but it’s barely even that. “However, as it was unexpected and has come so late in the budget-making process, I proposed that it should be allocated to the funding pot for community and voluntary organisations who do so much for our residents across the district and, in the end, save a great deal of money for councils and other public bodies.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

The funding for these organisations is currently going through the allocations process, but Cllr Woodward said applications “greatly exceed” the current funds available.

She added:

“I had assurances that this proposal will be looked at and considered carefully – I really do hope that this happens.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council