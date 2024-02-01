Police are trying to trace to men spotted trying car doors in Alrewas.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (1st February) on Wellfield Road.

They were seen to try the doors of vehicles, including a Ford Ranger.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“CCTV footage has been obtained and enquiries are on going. “If anyone saw people or any vehicle acting in a suspicious manner in the area, police contact us on 101, quoting incident 54 of 1st February.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson