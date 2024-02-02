Burntwood will look to half a recent blip in form as they return to action this weekend.

The CCE Sportsway side have lost their previous two outings, including a defeat at Shrewsbury last weekend.

Tomorrow (3rd February) they welcome Camp Hill as they aim to return to winning ways.

The visitors will also have an eye on finding form themselves after suffering three defeats in as many outings, including a defeat by just a single point against Newcastle on Saturday.

Kick-off at The CCE Sportsway is at 2.15pm.

Elsewhere, Burntwood 2nds will make the trip to Whittington this weekend.