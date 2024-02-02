Members of the cast for a forthcoming production of Michael Morporgu’s Farm Boy have visited the National Memorial Arboretum.

The play, a sequel to the author’s War Horse, explores the tale of the horses returning from World War One to the English countryside just as their roles were being phased out by tractors.

The production will be at the Lichfield Garrick from 29th February to 10th March.

Cast members Jonathan Houlston and Alan Booty visited the Cheshire Yeomanry Memorial at the National Memorial arboretum to see the sculpture by artist Joanne Risley.

It features a horse made of parts from fox, ferret, and jackal armored vehicles.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Garrick said:

“Currently in the throes of rehearsal, the recent visit to the arboretum has added a layer of authenticity and emotional resonance to the portrayal of characters in this poignant show. “The cast of Farm Boy extend their sincere thanks to the arboretum for the invitation.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for Farm Boy can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.