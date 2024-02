Chasetown will hope to return to the play-off places as they welcome Kidsgrove Athletic to The Scholars Ground this weekend.

Mark Swann’s men lost 3-1 on the road at Bootle last time out, a result that saw them slide out of the spots.

But they’ll hope for a return to form against opponents who have been without a win since Christmas, although the visitors did win 2-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Kick-off tomorrow (3rd February) is at 3pm.