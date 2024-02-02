A Lichfield singer says she hopes her music will help people be themselves.

Tilly Kingston’s new single, Youth is Wasted, is being released today (2nd February). It follows the success of her last release, Best Breakup Ever, which saw its video viewed more than 1.5million times in the first month.

The singer, whose parents own The Feathers pub in Lichfield, said music had been an escape for her, adding that she hoped her own work would have a similar impact on others.

“I’m making music to encourage people to be themselves, because I know how it feels to be pressured into being someone you’re not. “I’ve never fit in – I was bullied at school – but I’ve always been true to myself. That’s the most important thing you can do with your life. “If you’ve been bullied, or if you’ve got problems with your family or friends, you just want something to connect with. I want to be that something for anyone who feels like a misfit, because you don’t have to do it alone.” Tilly Kingston

Tilly has recently signed a deal with Reel Talent Management and is seeing her music released by BCMG Recordings via Sony.

A spokesperson for the label said:

“Tilly’s hard-edged punk rock and metal-fused pop will connect with anyone who’s ever felt like a misfit. “She’s the breakout teen anti-hero – an edgy, refreshing, unorthodox counter to the typical pop artist.” BCMG Recordings spokesperson

For more details visit tillykingston.com or Tilly’s Youtube page.