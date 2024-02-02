A new soft play facility for children has officially opened in Burntwood.

The first youngsters got to enjoy the Active Kids Zone at Burntwood Leisure Centre yesterday (1st February).

Suitable for children aged between 18 months and ten years old, it features slides, steps, obstacles and building blocks.

It has been installed by Lichfield District Council in partnership with Microsports.

Cllr Andy Smith, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, said:

“The soft play is a welcome addition to the facilities at Burntwood Leisure Centre and I’m sure it will prove popular with children and parents. “It’s just one part of a programme of improvement that we are making there for the benefit of users.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Admission is £3 and slots do not have to be booked. The soft play will be free to use between 12th and 16th February.

Microsports director, Michael Hampson, said:

“The facility will enable children to enhance their motor skills, let their imaginations soar and see friendships blossom. “ Michael Hampson, Microsports