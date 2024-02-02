Plans for a salon in Lichfield city centre to be converted into a bar have been withdrawn.

The application said the proposals would “breathe new life” into the unit at 28 Market Street.

Had it gone ahead, the development would have seen alterations to create a bar with a VIP area on the first floor, as well as an outdoor seating space.

But it has now been confirmed that the proposals have been withdrawn before a decision was made on the planning application by Lichfield District Council.

No reason has been given for the move.

Full details of the application can be seen on the council’s planning website.