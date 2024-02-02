The Staffordshire Commissioner says he is keen to explore ways to improve communication between retailers and police to help tackle business crime.

Ben Adams said he had met with shop owners and leaders from the Association of Convenience Stores to discuss concerns over crimes such as shoplifting and card scams.

He said:

“Convenience shops are really important to our communities and I’ve been concerned to hear about the struggles business owners are facing on a daily basis. “However, I know this is not a new issue and I will continue working closely with Staffordshire Police to improve communication between shopkeepers and police officers when business crimes are reported. “Conversations are ongoing as to how we can create a more streamlined method of reporting so that victims are able to upload CCTV evidence easily.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, said he was pleased to see a focus being placed on retail crimes.

“We are delighted to see more Police and Crime Commissioners across England and Wales prioritising retail crime and making it clear that shop theft and violence against shopworkers will not be tolerated. “Partnership working and information sharing are the keys to making the implementation of the Retail Crime Action Plan work, and we want all retailers to engage with the police, report all crime and act together to identify and apprehend the prolific repeat offenders who blight communities.” James Lowman, Associaton of Convenience Stores