A sports injury and fitness clinic in Burntwood is celebrating after clocking up 10 years in business.

From humble beginnings in a small room at a local gym, Paeon Injury and Fitness Clinic has grown and now operates from a unit at Chasewater Country Park.

Described as an “incredible journey” by company founder Marcus Slade, the clinic is celebrating the landmark with the news that it’s achieved an increase of more than a third of new clients over the past year.

The brand also expanded last year with the launch of its first franchise in Leeds.

2023 also saw Paeon’s brand expand with the launch of its first franchise in Leeds.

Clinical director Marcus Slide said:

“Reflecting on the past year, we’re thrilled to share that it’s been a period of significant growth for us. But our success is not just about numbers. “These achievements stand as a testament to the trust and support of valued clients and the hard work of our dedicated team members who have fuelled our success over the last decade. “As we continue to evolve and grow, we remain dedicated to providing the highest level of care and we’re confident that the coming years will bring even more opportunities for us to make a positive impact on people’s lives and to further stand out from the physiotherapy crowd.” Marcus Slide

For more details on the company, visit www.paeon.co.uk.