Lichfield City brushed aside Northwich Victoria in a stunning 6-0 win at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Braces for Dan Smith, Jordan Clement and Cameron Dunn wrapped up all three points for the hosts.

Ivor Green made four changes to the side that ran out 3-2 winners of Wednesday’s Walsall Senior Cup quarter final.

City opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Dunn’s deflected effort rolled into Smith’s path and he fired into the bottom left-hand corner.

James Beeson’s heroics kept his side in the lead as he dived at the feet of Max Timus to deny Northwich.

Dunn doubled his side’s advantage with an incredible looping effort to lob the visiting keeper from the left of the area.

City added to their tally after the break when Smith rifled home from 35 yards out.

It was 4-0 when Clement struck a loose ball past Adam Reid.

Another fine stop from Beeson was quickly followed by two more goals from the hosts.

Dunn’s outrageous scissor kick from the floor earned Lichfield their fifth.

Clement then netted again with a low drive before the final whistle to make it 6-0, as City extended their winning streak to five games in all competitions.