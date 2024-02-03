A goal in each half saw Chasetown win the Staffordshire derby against Kidsgrove Athletic.

The Scholars made a dream start as they went ahead after six minutes when Johno Atherton capitalised on a defensive error to side foot past Kieran Harrison.

Kidsgrove lost striker Josh Thorpe on a stretcher after a clash with Chasetown keeper James Wren which was unfortunately later confirmed as a broken leg.

Just before half time, Harrison made a stunning save at full stretch to deny Luke Yates from 25 yards.

At the end of a lengthy injury time, Langston was the latest to warm Harrison’s gloves from the edge of the penalty area.

Early in the second period, a foul on Atherton led to a Langston free kick that Harrison had to flick over the crossbar.

Substitute Jayden Campbell went close as Chasetown continued to look to extend their lead as he fired a whisker over the crossbar, before skipper Danny O’Callaghan sent the ball wide of the post after attempting to round Harrison.

It looked to be only a matter of time before the hosts scored again as Harrison conceded a corner from a Glover cross. Kris Taylor’s delivery was met by a downward header from O’Callaghan in the 76th minute to wrap up the victory.