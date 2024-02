Half-term fun for youngsters is on offer at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

Children aged between five and 14 can take part in sports sessions including football, cricket, basketball, swimming, badminton, judo and dodgeball.

Taking place daily from 9am to 4pm from 12th to 15th February, the half-term camp also features crafts and bouncy castle fun.

It costs £15 per day and places can be booked by calling 01543 672439.