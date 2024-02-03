Lichfield will look to tighten their grip on top spot when they travel to Newark.

The Myrtle Greens leapfrogged Long Eaton last weekend and will be keen to consolidate this afternoon (3rd February).

The reverse fixture between the sides at Cooke Fields saw the city side run out 33-10 winners.

The hosts find themselves trying to keep themselves clear of the battle at the bottom, with their efforts boosted last time out with a 32-10 triumph at Matlock.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 2.15pm.

Elsewhere today, Lichfield’s 2nds travel to Dudley Kingswinford 2nds, while the thirds face a shorter trip to Walsall 3rds.

Tomorrow sees the ladies 1sts welcome Cheltenham Tigers Ladies 2nds in a cup encounter, while the Colts face Luctonians under 18s. Both games kick off at 2pm.