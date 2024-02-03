Learner drivers in Lichfield could face disruption to their tests during industrial action by examiners.

The DVSA test centre in the city is among 270 test centres due to be impacted by the walkout between 8th and 11th February.

Almost 2,000 examiners in the the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will stage the walkout in a dispute over government plans to clear a backlog of driving tests.

The plan to reduce the numbers waiting to a seven-week national average by the end of March was unveiled by the Secretary of State for Transportation Mark Harper.

But the PCS says the proposals will lead create risks and “erode their terms and conditions” for members who will be expected to deliver an additional 150,000 tests.

The union’s general secretary Mark Serwotka said:

“Our members are already working their hardest to clear the backlog of tests, but they need extra resources, extra examiners, not instructions from Mark Harper. “They want to maintain the high standards they’re used to delivering, but they’re unable to do that if they’re expected to work longer and longer hours. ”If Mark Harper was serious about reducing the backlog, he would invest in DVSA, employing more examiners, not just expecting the existing ones to work harder.” Mark Sewotka

The DVSA said that some tests would go ahead where examiners were not members of the union.

“You should go to your driving test appointment as planned if it’s on the date of strike action, unless DVSA contacts you to tell you not to go. “You will lose your fee for the test if you do not go for your appointment, and you’ll have to rebook your test yourself. “If your driving test cannot go ahead DVSA will automatically rebook your driving test for you if it cannot go ahead because of the strike action. “You’ll also be able to claim out-of-pocket expenses.” DVSA

Full details are available on how the industrial action will impact tests are available here.