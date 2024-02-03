Lichfield City will conclude a run of three consecutive home fixtures at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium as they welcome Northwich Victoria.

The hosts will be in good spirits on their return to league action after earning themselves a Walsall Senior Cup semi-final place in the midweek against a young Walsall side.

Ivor Green’s men will be hoping to extend their winning streak to five games in all competitions against a struggling Northwich side.

The visitors sit 15th in the Midland Football League Premier Division and suffered a 2-0 defeat last time out against Dudley Town.

Three points for Lichfield could see them close the nine-point gap between themselves and league leaders Congleton.

Kick-off this afternoon (3rd February) is at 3pm.