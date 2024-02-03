Lichfield’s police commander says being “attentive and visible to local concerns” will be a key focus for the coming year.

Chief Inspector Karen Green took up the role in November last year.

She said that despite figures showing falls in anti-social behaviour, robberies and vehicle crime, there was still a need to tackle concerns within the communities across Lichfield, Burntwood and the surrounding villages.

“Reducing violence, theft, burglary and rural crime are key areas of focus for me and I’m keen to ensure we bring those responsible to justice, support victims and work with partners to identify root causes together. “I want our local communities to know who their local officers and Police Community Support Officers are, which means we need to be visible and attentive to local issues and concerns. “We can only do this through regular engagement with the community, and that’s something which I’m keen to drive forward into this year.” Chief Inspector Karen Green