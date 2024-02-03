Work is due to start on a new affordable housing development in Burntwood after plans were approved.

Bromford was given the go-ahead by Lichfield District Council at the end of last year to build 54 properties on the site of a former school on Sycamore Road.

The 3.3 acre site was previously used by a primary school and adult day care centre, before being used as council offices. But it has sat empty since 2019 when the buildings were demolished and the land was sold by Staffordshire County Council.

Bromford’s head of pre-construction, Matt Batham, said preparatory work on the development would soon begin:

“We know there are hundreds of families locally who are struggling to afford a place to live. That’s why we’re committed to playing our part in tackling this housing crisis by building more affordable homes in the area. “In putting together our plans for the site we’ve sought the views from local residents and organisations and would like to thank everyone who took the time to give us their feedback. “Now we’re getting ready to start work on these new homes and hope to welcome residents into their new homes towards the end of next year. “We already own a substantial number of homes in and around Burntwood and have lots of colleagues working in the area every day, who will be able to use their local knowledge to help and support our new customers when they move into these new homes after they’re completed next year.” Matt Batham, Bromford

The 54 new homes, which will all be accessed via Sycamore Road, will be a mix of one-bedroom flats, two, three and four-bedroom homes for social rent and shared ownership.