Families are being invited to take part in a programme of free half-term activities at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Alrewas centre for remembrance will host indoor craft and storytelling sessions between 10th and 25th February. There will also be outdoor play areas and trails on offer.

Rachel Smith, head of participation and learning at the arboretum, said there would be activities for all ages to take part in.

“After the overwhelming success of our indoor screenings and outdoor trails last year, we extend a warm invitation to families to join us for a packed programme of free activities this February half-term. “Whether your family loves to explore the great outdoors, or unleash their creativity in the warm and dry, there is something to entertain everyone this half term at the arboretum.” Rachel Smith, National Memorial Arboretum

Crafty Bugs sessions will take place from 12pm to 3pm from 12th to 16th February to give youngsters the chance to make paper butterflies and dragonflies to take home, while Stick Man indoor screenings will be shown from 10am to 3.30pm.

The same days will also see interactive storytelling sessions from 11am to 2pm and natural craft sessions from midday to 3pm.

For more information on trails and activities taking place, visit www.thenma.org.uk/what’s-on/events/february-half-term.