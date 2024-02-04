Emergency services worker are being given a helping hand by a Lichfield care home.

The Spires will open its doors to paramedics, nurses and police officers who may not have time to go home or back to their base for their breaks.

Staff at the home will provide free food and drink to emergency workers as part of the initiative.

Ula Muskus, operations manager of The Spires, said:

“To say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free. “We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in some tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge. “Our comfortable facilities include free wi-fi and service with a smile – do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you.” Ula Muskus, The Spires