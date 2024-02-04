A Lichfield charity trying to raise £5million to create a holiday village for children with critical illnesses has agreed a new partnership with a local business group.

Kids’ Village has become a patron of the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce.

The Lichfield-based charity’s plans would see the development of a purpose-built holiday village in Wychnor for critically ill kids and their families.

The project is inspired by Sam Fletcher-Goodwin, who at the age of nine was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Following her recovery, she had the opportunity to visit the Give Kids The World Village resort in Florida and, since then, it has been Sam’s dream to create a similar destination for children in the UK.

The charity is now looking to make her idea a reality with the £5million development of ten lodges and a central facility.

Kids’ Village will now look to engage with businesses in the local community through the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber.

The charity’s interim CEO Paul Faulkner said:

“While Kids’ Village will have a national reach, the charity’s heart and home are very much in the Lichfield area. “As such, we are delighted to have joined the chamber as patrons, thanks to the generous sponsorship of our chairman, Doug Wright, and look forward to engaging with the local business community. “We are particularly keen to speak with businesses and leaders who may be considering charities to support for events or on an annual basis, and would be delighted to explore ways they could work with Kids’ Village in partnership.” Paul Faulkner

Chris Brewerton, head of the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce, said:

“It is tremendously exciting that a project such as Kids’ Village, which is not only inspiring but also a UK first, will be brought to life here in the Lichfield area. “We’re thrilled to welcome the charity as a patron of the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber and look forward to working with the Kids’ Village team to raise awareness of their ambitious plans among the local business community.” Chris Brewerton