An MP has welcomed the “fantastic news” that a local group will be given £1.9million to help expand their facilities to help more young people.

Planning permission was granted last year for a new base for Liberty Jamboree to be built at Lichfield Sports Club.

The development will be supported by £1.9million from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport’s Youth Investment Fund.

Lichfield MP Sir Michael Fabricant said the money, which comes on the back of more than £500,000 for local sports facilities, would make a huge difference.

“The Youth Investment Fund is over £300million of funding that will build or renovate up to 300 youth facilities over the next two years, with the aim of supporting an additional 45,000 young people per year to access youth facilities. “Locally, Liberty Jamboree at the Lichfield Sports Club will receive £1,900,270 to extend their facility enabling them to support an additional 420 young people per year. “This is fantastic news for our area and I congratulate everyone who helped in putting forward the successful bid. “It’s a good example of levelling up in action.” Sir Michael Fabricant

Liberty Jamboree will move to the new site having seen their previous permanent base in Burntwood become unavailable with the building due to be demolished to make way for a new health centre.

As well as creating provision for the group, the work at Lichfield Sports Club off Eastern Avenue will see the current pavilion extended to provide changing rooms, a gym and new studio spaces.