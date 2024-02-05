Burntwood were once again involved in a high scoring encounter as they beat Camp Hill 49-39 at The CCE Sportsway.

The hosts led 42-8 after an hour but a determined fightback by the visitors – aided by a sprinkling of yellow cards for the home side – made for a hectic final quarter.

The opening ten minutes were all spent in home territory, but the only reward for Camp Hill was a penalty goal scored on five minutes

Burntwood got off the mark by securing turnover possession on halfway after 19 minutes. Hal Gozukucuk made a break before the ball went down the backs for Rob Jones to send Josh Massey round behind the posts for a try converted by Brett Taylor.

A midfield tussle ensued until a loose pass allowed Camp Hill to collect and send a wide player away to beat the last defender for a try in the corner. The conversion attempt rebounded off the near post to leave the visitors 8-7 ahead.

Burntwood hit back with Tom Shorrock, Luke Rookyard and Gozukucuk all threatening the visitors’ try line. The scrum option was taken at a series of penalty awards which ended with Gozukucuk touching down from a controlled drive near the posts. Taylor converted.

With two minutes left of the half, Camp Hill lost their number seven to a yellow card for a high tackle and the hosts took advantage. A long pass to Josh Shepherd saw the winger go close, but the support arrived for Rookyard to cross in the corner. Taylor, who went on to have a faultless day from the tee, converted from the touchline for a half time lead of 21-8.

The hosts remained on top at the start of the second period. Massey was almost over in the clubhouse corner before a tap and go penalty was finished off by Ethan Turner under the posts.

At this stage, skipper Canning along with Ben Holt both suffered injuries and were replaced respectively by Alfie Dewsbury and newcomer Ben Springett.

However, the flow of the game was unaffected as Gozukucuk picked up from the base of a scrum to feed Shepherd who scored in the right corner. Taylor’s fine conversion made it 35-8.

On the hour mark, Charles Michael drove through midfield and when Rookyard was released he passed out of a tackle to put Josh Squire in for his first try at first team level.

Five minutes later Camp Hill launched a sustained attack which was finished off near the posts with a converted try.

At the restart, Burntwood lost Shepherd for ten minutes for a high tackle and Camp Hill sensed that a try bonus point was possible. A chip and catch over halfway followed by a delightful offload saw the right winger score an unconverted try in the corner.

Going into the last ten minutes of normal time, Michael, Gozukucuk and Rookyard pressured the visitors’ line before Taylor dummied his way over the line through a crowd of players for a try. Another superb touchline conversion gave him a personal haul of 19 points.

Camp Hill responded with a spell of pressure which led to Gozukucuk spending the rest of the game in the sin bin. The visitors capitalised by stretching over the line from a tapped penalty for their try bonus point plus a good conversion.

With normal time up, missed tackles allowed Camp Hill to score under the posts for a converted try, and then in added time Rookyard was yellow carded prior to the visitors having the last word with a try down the left wing which went unconverted.

Burntwood 2nds recorded their 4th away win of the season to complete the double over near-neighbours Whittington by 21-3 in Counties 4 Midlands West (North).

On Sunday, Burntwood Colts allowed visiting Alcester to build a 24-7 lead by half time. They played much better after the break, but finally went down 36-28. Broadhurst, Masters, Sonderlo and Perrins scored the tries with Woodcock converting all four.

This weekend sees Burntwood travel to Kidderminster for a re-arranged league game. The 2nds are without a game and the 3rds welcome Wednesbury 2nds for a game under lights on Friday evening.