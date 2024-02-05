A Burntwood-based business has launched an expansion into India.

Espace Global Freight bosses said they hoped the move would help capitalise on increased trade between the UK and Indian markets.

The company, which has operated for more than 24 years, has seen its business diversify from European-focused beginnings to a more global approach.

Kelly Vasey, sales and marketing director, said:

“We have certainly seen a trend in enquiries over the last 12 months that shows increased export and import activity between the UK and India. “We are proud to be able to support this growth area and have spent considerable time over the last year to understand this changing market. “At the end of last year our commercial director Geoff Yates and sea freight development manager Peter Allen were in Mumbai attending the India International Cargo Show. The overall feeling from both manufacturers and agents was extremely positive for greatly increased trade levels between our two nations in the future.” Kelly Vasey

Espace Global Freight said they were now keen to help other local businesses looking to import and export from India. For more information call 01543 412383 or email [email protected].