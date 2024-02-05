A weekly session in Burntwood is helping to introduce youngsters to sport.

Tots Sports gives toddlers the chance to explore and try different activities each week.

A spokesperson for Active Burntwood said:

“These sessions are for little ones to run, jump and play in a fun and informal setting. “Our sports coaches set up different activities each week for everyone to try, along with lots of other play equipment and the bouncy castle up.” Active Burntwood spokesperson

Admission is £3 and sessions take place from 9.30am to 10.30am on Thursdays at Burntwood Leisure Centre.