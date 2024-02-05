A chair is being sought for a new partnership to boost tourism and grow the visitor economy in Staffordshire.

The new Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) brings together the private sector and ten local authorities.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council and interim chair of the LVEP, said:

“The Staffordshire visitor economy is a vital part of the region’s economic fabric. “With our area’s rich cultural heritage, iconic natural landmarks, and high energy attractions, our vision is that the county becomes an inclusive, must-visit destination for domestic visitors and those from around the globe. “Our new chair will be instrumental in harnessing this potential, while shaping and delivering a strategic vision for the future.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The new chair will be a senior leader who may have a background in a relevant sector.

Further details on the role and how to apply are available online.