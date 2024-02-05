A leading Midlands choir will make their debut at Lichfield Cathedral for a concert next month.

The City of Birmingham Choir will perform their Reflections concert of music specially chosen for Lent on 2nd March.

The programme consists of Haydn’s Stabat Mater and JS Bach’s Cantata BMV 12 with the choral pieces complemented by the popular and much-loved Albinoni Adagio for strings and organ.

Adrian Lucas, the choir’s musical director, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be finally singing in such a prestigious and musical venue and we feel the programme we have put together is absolutely suited to the occasion of Lent while also showing the choir and the orchestra at their best.’ Adrian Lucas

Tickets for the concert are available from ticketsource.co.uk or can be purchased on the door. Admission for adults is £20, students £10 and under 16s free.