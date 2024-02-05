The Liberal Democrats have backed calls for Lichfield District Council to allocated funding to the community and voluntary sector – and called for some to be put aside for youth-focused projects

It comes about the Labour group leader put forward the plan for the additional £100,000 received from the the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities as part of a minimum funding guarantee for local authorities.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at the council, said that he would support the proposal – but would also like to see some of the cash used to support youth projects.

“I have seen Cllr Sue Woodward’s suggestion that an additional £100,000 funding that has been allocated to Lichfield District Council by central government should be used to support local voluntary groups. “I support that because these groups provide such important support and services for our community in particular at these challenging times. “This was discussed at the council’s overview and scrutiny committee last week. At that meeting I made another proposal which is now being taken forward to the cabinet – that an element of the community and voluntary sector funding should be specifically allocated for initiatives of groups and charities that focus on and support the young people in our community.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ray said that he was hopeful his proposals would be supported by the controlling Conservative group.

He said:

“The Lichfield Youth Council has recently been consulted on the council’s expenditure plans for the year ahead and have specifically urged Lichfield District Council to increase funding for youth services underlining the potential to mitigate anti-social behaviour among young people. “I hope that the cabinet will take this on board and make this specific allocation for support for youth groups. “We have a youth council with enthusiastic young people on it and Lichfield District Council talks a lot about helping the young generation. This is a proposal to do something specific. I hope that the cabinet now supports it.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council