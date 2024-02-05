A man who was arrested following a crash on the M6 Toll has been released on conditional police bail.

Officers were called at 11.50pm on 30th January reports of a Vauxhall Corsa colliding with a barrier on the southbound carriageway between Burntwood and Swinfen.

A woman in her late teens, who was a passenger in the car was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A 21-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, drug driving, dangerous driving, driving without a license, kidnap, driving without insurance and assault by beating. “He was questioned in custody and has since been released on conditional police bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue. “We’re still keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or those with dashcam footage of the area at the time.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 783 of 30th January.