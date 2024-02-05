A group providing a warm place for people to come together has been boosted by a donation from a housebuilder.

Barratt Homes handed over to Lichfield City of Sanctuary to support the Warm Welcome initiative.

The charity will use the money to help cover the running costs of the scheme.

Nigel Gann, from Lichfield City of Sanctuary, said:

“Our Warm Welcome scheme invites local residents in the north of Lichfield to come together with Lichfield’s refugees to share warm drinks, snacks and games at the hardest times of the year. “Barratt Homes’ generous contribution enables us to repeat last winter’s popular events. “It is donations like these that enable us to demonstrate how welcoming the community of Lichfield is to all who live here, wherever they come from.” Nigel Gann, Lichfield City of Sanctuary

As well as the warm hub, Lichfield City of Sanctuary has organised several events and activities in the local community.

These include hosting a ceilidh, working with Syrian refugees, arranging a cold weather clothing appeal and distributing coats, scarves and gloves to those in need, and raising awareness of past slavery in Lichfield.

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:

“Lichfield City of Sanctuary provides such an incredible range of services and operates with a noble purpose, and we are delighted to support this charity with our recent donation. “With many people struggling due to the cost of living, we would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to every member of the Lichfield City of Sanctuary team for the life-changing work and encourage those throughout Lichfield to support its services where possible.” Adrian Evans, Barratt Homes