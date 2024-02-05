The work of apprentices across Staffordshire is being celebrated.

It comes as part of National Apprenticeship Week which runs until 11th February.

Figures reveal that last year saw around 6,300 people start an apprenticeship across Staffordshire.

There are currently more than 100 individuals in such roles at Staffordshire County Council, including Ellie Butler.

The apprentice assistant procurement manager said:

“I’m now a year into my apprenticeship and I feel like I have a great balance of both learning and work as well as feeling more confident in performing my role. “I was totally new to procurement which was pretty exciting, but my team and manager were great. I love doing the apprenticeship. I really recommend it to others as a great way to take the leap of trying something new and returning to learning. “While you train day to day, you also learn the theory and wider context of the job you do. “An apprenticeship also guarantees time for you to complete your course and helps you balance your work and training. Hitting milestones such as passing exams and completing qualifications, and eventually the apprenticeship, is a real confidence booster as you are often reminded of the progress you have made.” Ellie Butler

This year’s National Apprenticeship Week has a Skills for Life theme and aims to promote the benefits of such programmes and highlight the progression opportunities they can provide.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s great to be celebrating National Apprenticeship Week and promoting the benefits of apprenticeships to both employers and apprentices. “Skills are the lifeblood of any economy and having a skilled workforce is essential if we are to grow the Staffordshire economy and attract further investment and more businesses. “We already have an expanding economy in Staffordshire with a lot of highly skilled jobs available so there are great opportunities for people with the right training. “It’s great to see people choosing the apprenticeship route and enjoying the career and earning advantages an apprenticeship opens up.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

More details about apprenticeships are available on the Staffordshire County Council website.